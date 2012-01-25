WA eyes $1B stimulus plan to aid construction

Washington state lawmakers are looking at a $1 billion stimulus package to help create construction jobs.



A House plan released Wednesday would dedicate the money to a variety of projects around the state, including weatherization, stormwater improvements and the cleanup of toxic sites. Democratic Rep. Hans Dunshee says there is a sense of urgency due to high unemployment in the construction industry.



Some labor and business groups are also advocating for a plan, although they have proposed one twice as large. They believe it will create thousands of jobs.



Republicans expressed concerns about the idea, saying it wasn't worth bonding for years into the future to create jobs in the short-term. They also questioned having so much focus on

government-created jobs.



(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)