Jury indicts man in 1980 murder of store clerk

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man has been accused in the 1980 death of a convenience store clerk.

A grand jury indicted Antonio Wabol today on two counts of aggravated murder with a firearm.

On Jan. 18, 1980, 29-year-old Myong Su Cho was working behind the counter at the Plaid Pantry near Portland State University when an armed robber barged in and demanded money, police say.

Cho ran after the suspect, but was shot and killed a few blocks away, according to authorities.

Last year, members of the Portland Police Cold Case Unit decided to reopen the case. But Cho's only relative, a sister, did not have pictures of him anymore, so police had a forensic sketch drawn.

After they sent evidence to the state crime lab, Wabol was identified as the suspect.

He will be arraigned Thursday.

