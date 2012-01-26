Facebook posts show man shot by police officers was distraught

A 21-year-old man shot and killed by Portland police officers on top of a parking structure had previously posted on Facebook that he needed to seek professional help or else he may harm himself.



On Dec. 22, Brad Morgan wrote:

"The longer I go without seeing my son… the more [mentally] unstable I get. I'm going [crazy] being forced to stay away. I've got [nowhere] to go but insane."

A few minutes later, he posted:

"I admit I need [professional] help [before] I hurt myself."

According to Portland police, mental health professionals were on their way to the Smart Park on Southwest Fourth Avenue and Morrison Street on Wednesday morning to assist officers with Morgan, who had called police to report he was suicidal. But before they arrived, police say Morgan pulled out a weapon, since identified as a replica gun, and officers fired, killing him.

On Thursday, the police bureau identified those officers as Sgt. John Holbrook, a 15-year-veteran, and Officer David Scott, a 9-year-veteran. They have both been placed on paid leave.



On Dec. 16, Gresham police arrested Morgan on domestic violence charges after an argument with the child's mother. According to Gresham police, Morgan pushed the woman and prevented her from calling 911.

He was released from the Multnomah County Jail a few days later. His Facebook posts indicate Morgan did not have a place to live after his release from jail and was distraught about spending the holidays away from his son.

Morgan was booked into jail again Jan. 17 on charges related to the domestic violence case. Jail records show Morgan was released from jail the same day.

His final Facebook post, written January 3, is directed to his young son. It reads, "I wish you could call me. So I could tell [you] I love you."

An autopsy completed on Thursday concluded that Morgan died of a single gunshot wound.

The case will be turned over the to District Attorney's office once the police investigation is complete.



