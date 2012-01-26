Family, friends remember 2 killed in Albany flooding

A celebration of life ceremony was held in Albany on Wednesday for Catherine McLaughlin and her 20-month-old son Aiden.



The two died last week after their car was swept away in a creek near the Mega Foods parking lot.



"It's a tragedy that none of us will ever get over," said Christine Shore, McLaughlin's godmother.



Still reeling from their sudden loss, dozens of friends and family gathered at the Phoenix Inn on 3410 Spicer Dr. to remember the good times shared with the victims.



"Cathy Sue was an amazing girl, and we are all so proud that she fought for her and Aiden until the end. I know she helped to get Maliki out of the car," said Shore.



The driver of the car, Christopher Wilgus, and his 5-year-old son Maliki were rescued after being carried downstream. McLaughlin and her son were later found by family along the banks of the creek several miles away.



"I'm the one who found Cathy, and I know where they found Aiden," said McLaughlin's close friend, Guy Richter.



"She did everything she could. She saved the other baby, she's a hero, and that's my angel."



Police say their car was trapped in a culvert under the intersection of Geary and Queen, just down the road from where the car was overtaken by the rushing water.



The family says they'll likely never be over losing McLaughlin and her son, but through their pain, they are praying for their loved ones who survived.



"Everyone here really wants Maliki to be taken care of, we're praying for him to be alright," said Shore.



Maliki was last listed in critical condition Wednesday at OHSU.



