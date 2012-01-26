The Portland International Auto Show is Jan. 26-29 at the Oregon Convention Center.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military and $7 for children ages 7-12.

For more information, just visit portlandautoshow.com.

