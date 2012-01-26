OLCC reports increase in year-to-year liquor sales

Hard liquor sales in Oregon increased year-to-year in 2011, according to new figures from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

According to a news release issued by the agency, gross sales for hard liquor in the 2011 totaled $448.8 million, which represents a 4.5 percent increase compared to 2010.

The new figures come as the OLCC faces increasing political pressure. Last year, Washington voters passed a measure to privatize liquor sales, ending that state's monopoly on the market. Privatization supporters may launch a similar measure in Oregon, arguing that the OLCC represents a misuse of taxpayer dollars.

According to the OLCC news release, the agency's profits help fund vital services like schools, police and health care.

