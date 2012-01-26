Man accused of selling fuel purchased with gov't gas card

A Klamath Falls-area man is accused of selling fuel purchased with a lost government gas card.

In addition to 23 outstanding warrants, Eric Barnhart faces several charges including theft, furnishing false information to a police officer, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He used a lost ODOT Pac Pride gas card to buy 1,800 gallons of fuel between Jan. 5 and 11, Oregon State Police say.

Barnhart is then accused of selling that fuel to people, mostly out of state, for about $2 a gallon.

Troopers say the suspect does not work for ODOT and there's no word how he allegedly got his hands on the card.

The card was discovered missing on Jan. 1, investigators say.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.