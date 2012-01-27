Homeowner unloads rubber pellets on suspected burglar

A homeowner shot rubber pellets at a suspected burglar who was allegedly trying to break in Friday morning.



Tim Wallace said he heard some rustling outside his home just before 4 a.m. and thought it might be an animal, so he grabbed his shotgun.

When he went out his back door, he said he saw a man charging him. He fired three times, hitting the man with rubber pellets.

"When I shot him, he didn't stop," Wallace said. "He just kept running past me."

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they found 54-year-old Oscar Claude Taylor Jr. behind the St. John's Lutheran Church and took him into custody, according to police.



Taylor was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He hasn't yet been charged in the case, police say.

The 7000 block of North Seward Avenue was closed for several hours while police investigated the shooting.

Detectives have taken Wallace's shotgun as evidence and say he is cooperating with police.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office will review the case and present it to a grand jury.

Detectives say they don't anticipate any criminal charges to be filed against the homeowner.



