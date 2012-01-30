Cunningham lifts Oregon State past Oregon 76-71

Oregon State coach Craig Robinson put extra

pressure on Jared Cunningham last week, telling his star guard it

is up to him to lead the Beavers.



Cunningham responded Sunday against Oregon, though not right

away.



Cunningham scored 27 points, 24 of them in the second half, to

lead Oregon State to a 76-71 victory over the Ducks.



"I told Jared, `Our best player will help us win games on the

road,"' Robinson said. "So not only did he have the pressure he

was putting on himself, but I put that added pressure."



Cunningham, who was 1 for 7 in the first half, hit 5 of 7 shots

after the break and was 6 for 8 from the free-throw line in the

final two minutes.



Cunningham was 12 for 15 from the line overall. He also had a

team-high seven rebounds for the Beavers.



"I think I responded well," Cunningham said. "In the first

half, I got two early fouls, so I just encouraged my teammates to

keep it going and pick it up. Once the second half hit, I was a new

person. I wanted to come out and just play hard. Coach gave me that

freedom to play, and I took advantage of it."



The win ended a 12-game losing streak in Pac-12 road games for

the Beavers (14-7, 4-5), who beat Oregon at home for only the

second time in 19 games in the state rivalry known as the Civil

War.



"We haven't won here very often," Robinson said. "It's hard

to win here. . I'm still nervous coming down here."



Ahmad Starks added 15 points, Devon Collier 13 and Joe Burton 10

for the Beavers.



Devoe Joseph scored 26 points and E.J. Singler added 16 for

Oregon (15-6, 6-3), which had a season-high 23 turnovers.

Trailing 73-70 in the final minute, the Ducks had a chance for a tie but Singler missed a 3-pointer and Oregon turned the ball over

after getting the rebound.



"The second half was not one of our better efforts," Oregon

coach Dana Altman said. "Our turnovers disappointed me most. We

had some awful turnovers."



Oregon State trailed 28-23 at halftime and 45-39 with 13:11 left

to play. But Oregon jumped out to a 36-27 lead three minutes into

the second half, but the Beavers responded with a 12-3 run to tie

it at 39 with 13:50 to play. Cunningham had seven points during

that stretch, including one of his three 3-pointers.



"We came out with more energy in the second half and just

grinded out until the end," Cunningham said.



Joseph, who was 8 for 16 from the field and 5 for 9 from the

3-point line, drained back-to-back 3s as the Ducks regained the

lead, 45-39.



Oregon State answered with an 11-0 run, taking the lead for good

on Starks' 3-pointer with 11:46 remaining.



After shooting 28 percent from the floor in the first half, the

Beavers made 57 percent in the second half to finish at 42 percent

for the game.



