Woodland driver pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The man behind the wheel of a car that fatally struck an elderly man has pleaded guilty.

Tyler Peabody, 20, tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone on Northwest Hayes Road in Vancouver in August when he lost control of his car and slammed head-on into a car driven by Roy Thorp.

Thorp died at the scene. His passenger suffered serious injures, as did Peabody's passenger.

Peabody, of Woodland, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and assault in a Clark County courtroom last week.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for some time served.

Peabody will also be supervised for 18 months once released from prison.

