Budget cuts could affect Portland parks

The current economic crisis could affect some of the services provided by the Portland parks department.

The agency recently submitted its final budget requests for 2012-13 and some of the proposed cuts include closing restrooms and canceling regular garbage pickups.

Budget shortfalls could also close the Fulton Park community center and Buckman pool.

There will be public meetings in the next few months to gather community input before the final budget is passed in May.

