Gas leak leads to evacuations in southeast Portland

Some homes were evacuated after a Water Bureau work crew struck a gas line in southeast Portland.



The crew was repairing a curbside water meter on Southeast 141st Avenue near the Eastridge City Park when they struck and ruptured the line just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.



Firefighters set up a perimeter around 10 nearby homes, but only three were occupied and had to be evacuated.

Natural gas workers stopped the leak by 11:30 a.m. The evacuation order was lifted at about noon.



There were no reports of anyone being sickened from the gas leak.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.