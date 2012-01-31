Gas leak leads to evacuations in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Gas leak leads to evacuations in southeast Portland

Posted: Updated: Jan 31, 2012 11:45 AM
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Some homes were evacuated after a Water Bureau work crew struck a gas line in southeast Portland.

The crew was repairing a curbside water meter on Southeast 141st Avenue near the Eastridge City Park when they struck and ruptured the line just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters set up a perimeter around 10 nearby homes, but only three were occupied and had to be evacuated.

Natural gas workers stopped the leak by 11:30 a.m. The evacuation order was lifted at about noon.

There were no reports of anyone being sickened from the gas leak.

