'American Idol' is week's top-rated TV program

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 23-29. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.



1. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 19.67 million.

2. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 17.14 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 16.13 million.

4. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 14.26 million.

5. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 13.82 million.

6. "Undercover Boss," CBS, 13.15 million.

7. "NCIS," CBS, 12.55 million.

8. NFL Football: Pro Bowl, NBC, 12.5 million.

9. "Touch," Fox, 12.01 million.

10. "Rob," CBS, 11.5 million.

11. "Pro Bowl Pregame Show," NBC, 11.39 million.

12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.19 million.

13. "The Good Wife," CBS, 11.08 million.

14. "Once Upon a Time," ABC, 10.91 million.

15. "CSI: Miami," CBS, 10.57 million.

16. "Person of Interest," CBS, 10.54 million.

17. "Castle," ABC, 10.05 million.

18. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 9.78 million.

19. "American Idol Encore," Fox, 9.642 million.

20. "The Mentalist," CBS, 9.641 million.



