Oregon chemical weapons contractor fined; no harm to public

Oregon environmental regulators have assessed a contractor destroying chemical weapons in Eastern Oregon nearly $47,000 in fines for violations that occurred before it finished incinerating mustard agent stored at the Umatilla depot.



The state Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday the violations were in June and September, and the fines were for carbon monoxide emissions greater than allowed and failing to do required air monitoring and maintenance of air monitoring equipment.



Workers at the depot burned the last of its store of chemical weapons in October, finishing seven years of that work.



The department says the violations didn't do any known harm to the public.



It says the contractor, Washington Demilitarization Co., appealed the fine.



