House of Reptiles snake museum

A local store let Joe V pick his poison Wednesday morning when he visited the House of Reptiles.



The House of Reptiles has opened a new museum dedicated to venomous snakes.



Everything from a black mamba to a black widow spider to a deathstalker scorpion is on display at 11507 SW Pacific Highway.



For more information, visit house-of-reptiles.com.



Copyright 2012 (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.