House of Reptiles snake museum - KPTV - FOX 12

House of Reptiles snake museum

Posted: Updated:
TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

A local store let Joe V pick his poison Wednesday morning when he visited the House of Reptiles.

The House of Reptiles has opened a new museum dedicated to venomous snakes.

Everything from a black mamba to a black widow spider to a deathstalker scorpion is on display at 11507 SW Pacific Highway.

For more information, visit house-of-reptiles.com.

Copyright 2012 (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.