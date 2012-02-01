Oregon lawmakers return to Salem for short session - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon lawmakers return to Salem for short session

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon lawmakers have opened the 2012 legislative session, the first in an even-year since voters decided to send lawmakers to Salem annually.

House Co-Speaker Arnie Roblan and Senate President Peter Courtney opened the session on Wednesday morning. In a one-month meeting, lawmakers are expected to close a budget hole and debate Gov. John Kitzhaber's education and health care proposals, along with a variety of other issues.

The House selected Rep. Peter Buckley of Ashland to be the new Democratic co-speaker pro-tem, a largely ceremonial role. Buckley replaces Rep. Tina Kotek, who gave up the role in order to be the Democratic leader.

