Man leapt from moving car during Gresham chase, police say

A man jumped out of a moving car while trying to escape from police in Gresham on Tuesday, only to have the vehicle run over his own foot, police said.

That slowed down Craig Ostrander just enough, a police spokesman said, and officers arrested him on numerous charges.

A Gresham police sergeant first tried to stop Ostrander near the 1500 block of Southeast 211th Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Ostrander ignored the officer's commands and kept driving, but then jumped out at one point, police said.

A short foot chase ensued while the vehicle crashed into a mailbox, and police took Ostrander into custody.

Because police said Ostrander had what they described as a marijuana grow in his car, he now faces more than a half-dozen criminal charges: manufacturing marijuana, possessing marijuana, attempt to elude, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, attempt to elude on foot, failure to perform the duties of a driver, criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine.

Though his foot was run over by the vehicle during the chase, Ostrander didn't need any medical attention, police said.

