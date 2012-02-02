Blazers beat Bobcats by 44 points

Jamal Crawford scored 24 points in 21 minutes, helping the Portland Trail Blazers rout Charlotte 112-68 on Wednesday night for the Bobcats' 10th straight loss.

Gerald Wallace, traded to the Blazers from Charlotte last year, scored 23 points while LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 before Portland sat all of its starters in the fourth quarter.



Gerald Henderson led the hapless Bobcats with 16 points. Charlotte suffered its biggest loss in franchise history, topping a 120-80 defeat at Denver last March 2.

The Bobcats have also lost 10 straight for the first time since an 11-game slide from November 2007 to early January 2008.



It was a season-high for points for the Blazers, and a season-low for the Bobcats.

