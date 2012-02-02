Fake Eugene cop may have handed out teddy bears, police say

The real police in Eugene would like to talk to parents of children who may have been given a teddy bear by a man suspected of posing as an officer calling himself "Officer Dan Baker."



Police found a box of the stuffed toy bears in the SUV used by Daniel Alloway.



The 39-year-old Eugene man was arrested Jan. 26 and is held in the Lane County Jail on charges of criminal impersonation of a police officer, coercion and menacing.



Police believe he posed as an officer and displayed his firearm in a threating manner in at least one instance.



Alloway works as a security guard and is a member of the Oregon National Guard who has been deployed three times to Iraq.



