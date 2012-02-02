Woman dies after being hit on SW Scholls Ferry Road - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman dies after being hit on SW Scholls Ferry Road

Posted: Updated:
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A 51-year-old Beaverton woman who was hit last night on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road has died, police say.

The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. near 125th Avenue.

Debra Compton was not in a crosswalk, officers say, and the driver didn't see her in time.

The driver stayed at the scene and tried to help the woman, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.