Woman dies after being hit on SW Scholls Ferry Road

A 51-year-old Beaverton woman who was hit last night on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road has died, police say.

The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. near 125th Avenue.



Debra Compton was not in a crosswalk, officers say, and the driver didn't see her in time.

The driver stayed at the scene and tried to help the woman, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.



