Zoo's orangutans can't agree on Super Bowl pick

If you're a football fan who likes to monkey around when choosing a team to root for during the Super Bowl, you just might be disappointed after reading this.

Inji and Kutai, the orangutans at the Oregon Zoo, couldn't agree on which team is going to take home the title.

It's a tradition that dates back to 1996: Inji and Kutai put on T-shirts that illustrate their picks for the winner of the big game.

But this year, there was no orangutan consensus. Inji went straight for the New York Giants shirt, while her grandson Kutai chose the New England Patriots.

Kutai has correctly predicted the outcome in five of the past seven Super Bowls. This includes the Giants victory over the Patriots in 2008.

Could this be a sign that the Patriots have a chance to take it all this year? You'll have to wait and see.

The two teams will play in Indianapolis on Sunday.

