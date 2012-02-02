Traffic stop near Ontario nets 10 pounds of pot, troopers say - KPTV - FOX 12

Traffic stop near Ontario nets 10 pounds of pot, troopers say

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police Photo courtesy Oregon State Police
ONTARIO, OR (KPTV) -

An Oregon State Police traffic stop on Interstate 84 near Ontario led to the arrest of an Aloha man.

Troopers say Andrew Douglas Rose-Gonzalez, 26, was speeding while heading eastbound on the highway Wednesday afternoon.

A trooper claims to have found more than 10 pounds of marijuana inside the car's trunk during the stop, police say.

Rose-Gonzalez was arrested and placed in the Malheur County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession, distribution and manufacture of a controlled substance.

The estimated value of the pot is $25,000, according to troopers.

