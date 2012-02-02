Traffic stop near Ontario nets 10 pounds of pot, troopers say

An Oregon State Police traffic stop on Interstate 84 near Ontario led to the arrest of an Aloha man.

Troopers say Andrew Douglas Rose-Gonzalez, 26, was speeding while heading eastbound on the highway Wednesday afternoon.

A trooper claims to have found more than 10 pounds of marijuana inside the car's trunk during the stop, police say.

Rose-Gonzalez was arrested and placed in the Malheur County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession, distribution and manufacture of a controlled substance.

The estimated value of the pot is $25,000, according to troopers.



