Police seek info about person of interest in 1989 cold case

"I can remember it like it was yesterday. It was sunny out -- in the summertime," said Anthony Hines.

Hines said the day he learned of his mother's death is a memory forever etched in his mind.

"I heard screaming from my baby sister, Monique, that they'd found mom," Hines recalled. "I think nothing prepares you for hearing those kinds of words from your baby sister."

On Aug. 20, 1989, the body of 43-year-old Althene Hines was found in the bed of an abandoned pickup truck on Northeast Ivy Street, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to Portland police cold case detectives.

Investigators said she died of blunt-force trauma. They believe she was murdered in another location and dumped in the truck, where her body went undiscovered for several days.

Portland police believe the Portland mother of three was likely killed by someone she knew.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in the case, but charges have never been filed.

That man has been identified as Richard Norwood and investigators said he was involved in turbulent relationship with the victim at the time of her murder.

According to Seattle police, Norwood is also a person of interest in the unsolved murder of a Seattle woman in 1960. He was never charged in that case.

Portland police would like to talk to anyone who may have information about Norwood.

They also believe whoever killed Hines may have had an accomplice who helped them transport the victim to where her remains were eventually found.

As for Hines' three children, they said their mother's spirit is still with them. They are constantly reminded of her kind, generous nature and remain steadfast that an arrest will some day be made.

"Just to know it's over," said Tammara Hines, the victim's daughter. "My mom can rest in peace."

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

