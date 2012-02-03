'Piggyback Bandit' acknowledges assault charges

A man dubbed the Piggyback Bandit because of a history of jumping on the backs of high school athletes in the Pacific Northwest has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault after his arrest in Helena.



The Independent Record (http://bit.ly/zS4tib ) reports 28-year-old Sherwin Shayegan appeared in municipal court in Helena on Wednesday and acknowledged jumping on two players at a soccer

tournament in October. Judge Bob Wood gave the 250-pound man a 360-day suspended jail sentence, fined him $730 and told him to "go back to Seattle and behave."



Last spring, the Oregon School Activities Association warned athletes to look out for Shayegan after he turned up at events in Eugene and Pendleton and got piggyback rides from some athletes. Police in Bonney Lake, Wash., say he gave an athlete money and jumped on his back.



