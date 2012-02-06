Two killed in crash on Highway 211

The Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 211 and the Canby-Marquam Highway between Molalla and Woodburn.

The crash killed a man and a female passenger and left a second driver with minor injuries.



State police say the man was heading southbound in a pickup on the Canby-Marquam Highway at about 6:40 p.m. when the truck collided with a tow truck traveling west of Highway 211.

The tow truck hit the driver side of the pickup truck. After the collision, the tow truck came to rest in a field off the highway and the pickup came to rest on the highway.



The male driver and female passenger in the pickup were pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver in the tow truck received minor injuries and was taken by a private party to an area hospital.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending positive identification and next of kin notification.





