New DJ school open in Portland

The Platinum Mix Lab is a new DJ school in downtown Portland.

It's located at 104 SW 2nd Ave.

There's an open house at Platinum Mix Lab Feb. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be free food, drinks, mini workshops, drawings and prizes.

To learn more, visit http://platinummixlab.com/.

Copyright 2012 KPTV. All rights reserved.