Stage set for WA gay marriage bill's final passage

A House committee approved a measure to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state, setting the stage for final passage this week.



The House Judiciary committee advanced the measure on a 7-5 vote Monday after a public hearing. The bill could be up for a vote on the House floor as early as Wednesday. The full Senate passed the measure on a 28-21 vote last Wednesday. Once passed by the House, the bill goes to Gov. Chris Gregoire for her signature.



Opponents have promised a referendum challenge at the ballot.



Washington state has had a domestic partnership law since 2007, and an "everything but marriage" expansion of that law since 2009.



Same-sex marriage is legal in New York, Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and the District of Columbia.



(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

