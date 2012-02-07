Blazers fall to Thunder in OT

Kevin Durant had 33 points, including a dunk with 2.9 seconds left in overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 111-107 on Monday night.



Russell Westbrook added 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who upped their NBA-best record to 19-5.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 39 points for Portland, who led 103-101 with 6 seconds left in regulation before a goaltending call that drew the ire of the Rose Garden crowd and seemed to take the energy out of the Blazers.



With the game knotted at 103 to force overtime, Westbrook hit a jumper and James Harden added a fast-break dunk to give the Thunder a 107-103 lead. Jamal Crawford's pull-up jumper narrowed it to 109-107 for the Blazers, but Durant dunked with 2.9 seconds left to put it away.



It was just the second loss for the Blazers (13-11) at the Rose Garden.

