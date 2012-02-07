Bonamici takes oath, officially joins US House - KPTV - FOX 12

Bonamici takes oath, officially joins US House

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Suzanne Bonamici is officially a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Speaker John Boehner administered the oath of office in the House chamber Tuesday, one week after Bonamici won a special election to replace former Rep. David Wu. She becomes the only woman in Oregon's five-member congressional delegation.

Wu was a seven-term Democrat who resigned last year following a woman's accusation that he made an unwanted sexual advance. Bonamici is a Democrat who defeated Republican business owner Rob Cornilles. She'll finish out Wu's term, which ends in January, and must be re-elected in November to stay in Congress.

Bonamici has said her first priorities will be setting up congressional offices and helping constituents resolve problems with the federal government.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

