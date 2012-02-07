Bonamici takes oath, officially joins US House

Suzanne Bonamici is officially a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.



Speaker John Boehner administered the oath of office in the House chamber Tuesday, one week after Bonamici won a special election to replace former Rep. David Wu. She becomes the only woman in Oregon's five-member congressional delegation.



Wu was a seven-term Democrat who resigned last year following a woman's accusation that he made an unwanted sexual advance. Bonamici is a Democrat who defeated Republican business owner Rob Cornilles. She'll finish out Wu's term, which ends in January, and must be re-elected in November to stay in Congress.



Bonamici has said her first priorities will be setting up congressional offices and helping constituents resolve problems with the federal government.



