Man shot and seriously wounded by Eugene police - KPTV - FOX 12

Man shot and seriously wounded by Eugene police

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

A spokeswoman for Eugene police says the man shot Monday afternoon in an exchange of gunfire with officers was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Spokeswoman Jen McCulley says more information may be released Tuesday. No officers and no one at the Briarwood Mobile Home Park were injured.

Officers had responded to a report of a man running around and waving a gun. Police say gunfire was exchanged when they confronted the man. His name has not been released.

The officer involved in the shooting is on paid leave for an investigation by the Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.