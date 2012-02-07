Man shot and seriously wounded by Eugene police

A spokeswoman for Eugene police says the man shot Monday afternoon in an exchange of gunfire with officers was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Spokeswoman Jen McCulley says more information may be released Tuesday. No officers and no one at the Briarwood Mobile Home Park were injured.

Officers had responded to a report of a man running around and waving a gun. Police say gunfire was exchanged when they confronted the man. His name has not been released.

The officer involved in the shooting is on paid leave for an investigation by the Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team.

