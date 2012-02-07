NBA says goaltending call was incorrect - KPTV - FOX 12

NBA says goaltending call against Blazers was incorrect

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The NBA says a goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation in the Portland Trail Blazers' overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night was incorrect.

Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge was called for goaltending on Kevin Durant's attempted layup with six seconds left in the game. The call tied the game, which then went into overtime.

The Thunder went on to win 111-107. Fans at the Rose Garden booed the officials as they left the court.

Aldridge and Blazers coach Nate McMillan said afterward that they did not believe Aldridge touched the ball after it hit the backboard. Instant replay appeared to support them.

Referees cannot use instant replay on goaltending calls.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.