NBA says goaltending call against Blazers was incorrect

The NBA says a goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation in the Portland Trail Blazers' overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night was incorrect.



Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge was called for goaltending on Kevin Durant's attempted layup with six seconds left in the game. The call tied the game, which then went into overtime.



The Thunder went on to win 111-107. Fans at the Rose Garden booed the officials as they left the court.



Aldridge and Blazers coach Nate McMillan said afterward that they did not believe Aldridge touched the ball after it hit the backboard. Instant replay appeared to support them.



Referees cannot use instant replay on goaltending calls.



