4 surrender after Washington County standoff - KPTV - FOX 12

4 surrender after Washington County standoff

Posted: Updated:
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a standoff with police ended peacefully.

A SWAT team surrounded the Canyon Park Apartments on 108th Avenue at about 5 a.m.

Four people inside the apartment eventually surrendered, authorities say.

Deputies believe the unidentified suspects were involved in a recent robbery, but investigators haven't released information about the crime.

107th Avenue near Canyon Road was closed during the police activity but reopened ahead of the morning rush hour.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.