4 surrender after Washington County standoff

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a standoff with police ended peacefully.



A SWAT team surrounded the Canyon Park Apartments on 108th Avenue at about 5 a.m.

Four people inside the apartment eventually surrendered, authorities say.

Deputies believe the unidentified suspects were involved in a recent robbery, but investigators haven't released information about the crime.



107th Avenue near Canyon Road was closed during the police activity but reopened ahead of the morning rush hour.

