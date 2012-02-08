Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show - KPTV - FOX 12

Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show

Posted: Updated:

Big game hunters have the Portland Expo Center in their crosshairs this weekend.

The Northwest Sportsmen's Show, a showcase for hunting, fishing and all types of outdoor recreation, starts Wednesday and continues through Sunday.

For more information, visit http://www.thesportshows.com/pnwss/

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.