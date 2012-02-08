Local teen earns golden ticket on 'American Idol'

At 17 years old, Madison Shanley is beyond her years in both her talent and maturity.

"I've been raised to believe that gifts are meant to be shared and that's what I want to do is be able to share my gift -- to bring happiness to other people as well as myself," she says.

Madison's mother, Della Shanley, first discovered her daughter's talent when she was just 4 years old.

Madison had heard her mom sing "Amazing Grace" at her grandma's memorial service and quickly mimicked the tune.

"She belted out the song. Exactly the same format, the same cadence. And I just said, ‘Oh, my God, she has something really special,'" Della Shanley says.

From there, Madison started singing in talent shows and then radio stations -- making her way to the Rose Garden and Jeld-Wen Field.

Still, for this Wilson High senior, nothing compared to singing in front of the "American Idol" judges.

"I was so surprised by how nervous I was by being in front of them," she says.

Madison says Stephen Tyler was full of spunk and gave her a lot of feedback, but impressing Jennifer Lopez proved to be more difficult.

"I just never got on her good side, I don't think," Madison says.

Even so, she says it went well, especially since it was her first audition.

"The Golden Ticket was enough for me. But to skyrocket and take it all would be -- woo!" she says.



The teen will be taking her talent to another big stage later this week: She's been invited to sing at a pre-Grammy party where big names like The Rolling Stones, Bono and Lady Gaga have been known to attend.

"I mean, of course I'm excited, but it gets me a little nervous to think about the faces in the crowd," Madison says.

