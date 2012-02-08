Timbers single-game tickets to go on sale

If you want to see one more indication of how popular Portland's Major League Soccer team is, make a date to check out the sidewalks near Jeld-Wen Field on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

There is bound to be a long line because that's when the club will be offering up for sale, single-game tickets for all of their MLS games this season.

There is bound to be extra demand at the box office because the Timbers announced Wednesday those single-game tickets can only be purchased at the stadium. Online sales of single-game tickets won't take place until the next day, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets allow fans to pick and choose which games they want to attend and prices begin at $15 with a limit of four tickets per match. You can purchase up to two games per transaction.

However, once again it will pay to be a Timbers season ticket holder because those fans along with fans on the wait list, will get first dibs on the additional single-game seats before the masses. That presale is set for Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

All of the Timbers season tickets have been sold out for the coming season.

FOX 12 is proud to be your over the air television home for the Portland Timbers.

