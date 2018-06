The Jenkins Estate in Aloha is hosting its annual Chocolate Fantasy event this week.



This Friday, Feb. 10, from 3-9 p.m., the 15th annual Chocolate Fantasy will feature more than 30 chocolateiers, bakeries, wineries and more just in time for Valentine's Day.

For more information, visit http://www.thprd.org/events/event.cfm?id=546.

