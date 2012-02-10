Portland Golf Show - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Golf Show

The 2012 Portland Golf Show is Friday through Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, then 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and students (ages 13-17). Kids 12 and under get in free.

For more information, visit http://portlandgolfshow.com/.

 

