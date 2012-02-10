Comforter in Powell unit tested positive for blood

Police in Washington state who searched a storage unit rented by Josh Powell say a stained comforter tested positive for blood in initial exams.



According to search warrant documents filed in court Friday, Pierce County detectives found a gray-blue comforter with a stain. The documents say the comforter tested positive for blood and investigators would perform further tests.



Powell killed himself and his two young sons in a gas-fueled inferno Sunday. Pierce County authorities consider it an admission that he killed his wife.



Authorities had considered Josh Powell a person of interest since his wife, Susan Powell, disappeared in Utah in 2009.



Police also found toys and kids' clothes in garbage bags, and framed pictures in the storage unit. Those items were returned to Susan Powell's family.



(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

