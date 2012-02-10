Mom used broken glass to stab 7-year-old daughter, police say

Child abuse detectives with Multnomah County have arrested a mother accused of stabbing her daughter.

Investigators said Ireesha Taylor, 25, used broken glass Thursday night to stab and cut her daughter in their apartment.

Lt. Robert King, spokesman with the Portland Police Bureau, said officers responded to the apartment in the 140 block of Northeast 147th Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday on a welfare check.

When the officers arrived, they found blood smeared on the front door, King said. Officers entered the apartment and learned that a young girl had been stabbed by her mother, police said.

Taylor, investigators said, admitted to the two officers who responded that she cut her daughter with broken glass.

Officers found the living room filled with broken glass, and when the officers entered the apartment, they found a blood-soaked pillow and blanket, police said.

Detectives said Taylor's 7-year-old daughter was not in the apartment when they arrived because she had been transported to another family member's home.

The child was then taken to a local hospital by paramedics. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, King said.

Authorities said doctors treated the girl's injuries with stitches. Neighbors who know Taylor expressed their disbelief over the allegations.

"She really wanted her daughter with her," said neighbor Ella Smith. "She loved her daughter. She had the utmost love for her daughter."

Smith lives in the same apartment complex as Taylor. Both women's children are first-graders, and Smith said she and her daughter would walk to the school bus with Taylor and her child.

"We always got along," Smith says. "I just can't believe this."

Smith and other neighbors said they have never seen any type of abuse come from Taylor.

"She's never shown any aggression or anything, not even to her daughter," Smith said.

Taylor was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of criminal mistreatment.

She was supposed to be arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, but sheriff deputies said she was combative and refused to come out of her jail cell.

Her arraignment has been postponed until Monday.

