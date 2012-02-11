Blazers get road win against Hornets

Jamal Crawford scored a season-high 31 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid while handing New Orleans its eighth straight loss, 94-86 on Friday night.



Raymond Felton scored 18 points, including a pair of free throws that gave the Blazers an 88-84 lead in the final minute.



Newly selected All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge and Gerald Wallace each scored 14 points.



Crawford, playing 30 minutes in a reserve role, scored 12 of his points during a 15-5 Portland run that began late in the third quarter and gave Portland a six-point lead early in the fourth.



Trevor Ariza had 23 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans, which briefly led 78-77 in the middle of the fourth quarter before losing for the 23rd time in 25 games.

