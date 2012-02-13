Chemeketa Community College open again after bomb scare

Chemeketa Community College is open again after a woman made a bomb threat over the phone.



A female caller contacted the FOX 12 newsroom and said a bomb would go off at the college Monday morning.



Marion County deputies and Oregon State Police responded to the campuses, which were all temporarily shut down.

Deputies and bomb technicians searched the campus on Lancaster Drive Northeast, as well as several satellite schools.



Nothing suspicious was found, but deputies did discover a purse under the sink of the women's restroom at the Brook's Training Center. A robot was used to examine the purse, which deputies say contained personal items but no identification.



Normal operations resumed at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information about the caller is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032.



