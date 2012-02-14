Portland Winterhawks launch smart phone app

Portland Winterhawks fans can now connect with their team 24/7 on their smart phones.

The franchise just announced a free app that will allow fans to stay up to date on the latest news, buy merchandise, and check out the team's Facebook and Twitter sites.

The app is compatible with iPhone, Android and Blackberry operating systems.

Fans will also be able to access podcasts and live coverage of all Winterhawks games. The team launched its streaming radio network last summer, and fans have logged over 30,000 listening hours so far. That number is expected to top 50,000 hours by the end of this season.

The Portland Winterhawks have clinched a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs. Five weeks remain in the regular season.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.