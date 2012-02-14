Josh Powell papers found at WA recycling site

A search in Washington of a recycling center near Graham recovered some papers, books and a map of Utah belonging to Josh Powell and his missing wife.



Volunteers combed through more than 10 tons of paper over the weekend looking for materials Powell dropped off the day before he killed himself and his two young sons in an explosive fire.



Searchers found what the Pierce County sheriff's office called a "testament" with Powell's name on it, some paperback books with his wife's name on them and the Utah map.



A Pierce County sheriff's sergeant told KIRO-FM detectives are analyzing the materials for

any value as evidence.



Investigators are still looking for the body of Susan Powell, who disappeared in 2009 in Utah.

