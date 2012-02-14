Win a trip to Disneyland® Resort

FOX 12 Oregon and 99.5 The Wolf are giving away 10 all-inclusive family vacations to Disneyland® Resort.



To enter, watch the 6 a.m. hour of Good Day Oregon from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, and Feb. 27 to March 2, and we'll give you the Song of the Day.



Then listen for that song between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on 99.5 The Wolf.



If you're the 12th caller, you win!

NOTICE: The Friday, Feb. 24, Wolf Song of the Day for the Disneyland Resort vacation did not air this morning because of a technical problem. We wanted to let you know that the song is Keith Urban's "Better Life." When you hear it playing on 99.5 the Wolf, be the 12th caller to win.

The winners will be able to play in Disneyland® and Disney California Adventure™ Parks day and night. Take aim and ride the Toy Story Mania attraction hosted by some of your favorite Pixar® pals. Check out the new Ariel's Undersea Adventure attraction. Blast off on Star Tours, now taking off for new and different galaxies. Catch Mickey's Soundsational Parade now dancing and singing down Main Street U.S.A. daily. And stick around for World of Color, the biggest splash of nighttime music, magic and color that Disney California Adventure™ Park has ever hosted.

Learn more about Disneyland Resort vacation packages here.

For complete rules, click here.



