Family of Amanda Knox not worried about appeal in Italy

Amanda Knox and her family say they're not worried about a decision by Italian prosecutors to appeal her acquittal on charges of killing her roommate in 2007.



A statement released by a family spokesman Tuesday says her most recent trial clearly established her innocence. It calls the appeal "simply another example of harassment by the prosecution against Amanda."



Her U.S. lawyer, Theodore Simon, says the prosecution appeal was expected and very little has changed.



The Seattle woman and her former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, served four years in prison before an appeals court overturned their convictions.



Knox was on a University of Washington program to study in Perugia when Meredith Kercher was killed. She returned to Seattle last fall after her release from custody.



