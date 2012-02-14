Woman charged in killing of Oregon teen wants Cocoa Puffs in jail

Lawyers are arguing whether a woman charged with aggravated murder should have access to Cocoa Puffs and other snacks while awaiting trial in the county jail in Everett.



A two-hour hearing was held Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court on motions filed by lawyers for Holly Grigsby and David "Joey" Pedersen. They are denied access to the jail commissary - and treats like Cocoa Puffs and candy bars - because of the serious charges against them in a possible death penalty case.



The Daily Herald reports defense attorney Pete Mazzone argued that it's against Grigsby's constitutional rights to deny her access to the commissary.



Grigsby and Pedersen have pleaded not guilty in the Everett deaths last September of Pedersen's father and stepmother.

Pedersen and Grigsby are also accused of killing Cody Myers in western Oregon and Reginald Clark near Eureka, Calif., in early October. The crimes sparked a multi-state manhunt.



(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

