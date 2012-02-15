Blazers fall at home to Wizards

Nick Young scored a season-high 35 points, John Wall added 29 points and nine assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-109 Tuesday night for their third straight road win.

Jordan Crawford added 21 points for Washington, which put together its best game of the season, shooting 60 percent from the field and 52 percent on 3-pointers. Young was 7 of 8 from behind the arc.



Nicolas Batum tied a career high with 33 points for the Blazers (15-14), who lost All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge to an ankle injury early in the game. Gerald Wallace had 25 points and eight assists, and Marcus Camby added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

