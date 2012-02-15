Man injured in attack on MAX platform; police seeking 3 suspects

Portland police are investigating an attack on a MAX platform that took place Tuesday night.

The victim, 35-year-old Andrew Orosco, told officers he was followed and attacked by three men after getting off the Yellow Line train at Northwest Fifth Avenue and Glisan Street.

Orosco reported that all three men punched him and he was knocked to the ground, police say. The attackers then left on foot.

Orosco was taken to a Portland hospital, where he's listed in serious condition.

Friends of Orosco's say he suffered a broken jaw and neck injuries.

The only suspect information police have released is that the men were white and in their 30s with ski jackets and backpacks.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Detective Arjay Dran at 503-823-0483 or Arjay.Dran@PortlandOregon.gov

