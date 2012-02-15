Grand jury: Fatal police shooting was justified

A Multnomah County grand jury has determined Portland police were justified in fatally shooting a man on top of a downtown parking structure last month.

Brad Morgan, 21, was killed on Jan. 25 at the Smart Park at 318 SW Morrison St.

Police were first called to the parking structure after getting a report of a man who said he committed a robbery and was going to jump from the roof.

As officers were responding, dispatchers kept talking to Morgan, who talked about "suicide by cop," police say.

About 45 minutes after the initial call, a sergeant and officer opened fire on Morgan after they saw him reach into a pocket and pull out what they described as a handgun, which was later determined to be fake.

Morgan died of a single gunshot wound, an autopsy determined.



About a month before the shooting, Morgan had posted on Facebook that he needed to seek professional help or else he may harm himself.

His final Facebook post, written January 3, is directed to his young son. It reads, "I wish you could call me. So I could tell [you] I love you."

Morgan had been jailed twice recently on charges related to domestic violence.



