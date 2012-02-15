Anti-crime organization buys cemetery plots next to slain boys

Sheriff's officials say an anti-crime organization has purchased plots in a Washington state cemetery on either side of the Powell boys, to make sure their killer isn't buried next to them.

Pierce County Sheriff's Detective Ed Troyer, who is also the executive director of Crimestoppers, said Wednesday that his organization wanted to make sure that Josh Powell's grave isn't adjacent to that of his young sons Charlie and Braden, whom he killed this month.

Powell's family had not selected either of those graves for Josh. Rather, they selected one just up the hill from where the boys are buried, though they haven't paid for it yet.

Powell was the husband of Utah woman Susan Powell, who vanished in 2009. Her parents have threatened legal action if necessary to keep Josh Powell from being buried near the boys.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

